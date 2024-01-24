Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7,771.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 130,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 133.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.