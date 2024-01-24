Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55,759 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.