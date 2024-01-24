Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $17,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

