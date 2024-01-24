Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

