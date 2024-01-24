Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.07

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 585881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMR

Nomura Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nomura by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nomura by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nomura by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 557,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.