Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.46

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 3825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.