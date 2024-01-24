NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,929.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,737.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6,306.90. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,953.17 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.