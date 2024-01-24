Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Nxt (NXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $96.07 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Nxt alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Buying and Selling Nxt

