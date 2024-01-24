OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 1,996 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 480,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 184,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

