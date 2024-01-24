OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.