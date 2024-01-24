Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.22 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $309.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

