Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RL opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

