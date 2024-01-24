Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

