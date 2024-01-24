Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $42,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $875.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.79 and its 200 day moving average is $757.37. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $556.77 and a 12-month high of $879.56.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

