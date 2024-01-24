Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $47,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

