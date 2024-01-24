Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $51,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.