Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,628 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $46,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

