Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 562,810 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $46,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

