Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $46,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.43 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

