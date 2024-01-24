Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $51,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rambus

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.