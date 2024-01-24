Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $44,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

