Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

