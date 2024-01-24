Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.73 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $47,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

