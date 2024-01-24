Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.37 Million Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Perimeter Solutions worth $48,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,453 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth $19,342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $142.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

