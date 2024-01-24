Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $49,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,106,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $956,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,278 shares of company stock worth $10,784,922 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.