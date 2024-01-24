Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.