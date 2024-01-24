Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $46,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

