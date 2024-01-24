Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $52,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,305,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

