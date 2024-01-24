Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,114 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

