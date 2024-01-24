Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 971 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,158 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $44,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

