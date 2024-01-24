Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $199.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

