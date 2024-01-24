Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 743,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after buying an additional 61,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

