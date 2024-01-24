Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,866 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EME opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

