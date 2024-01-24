Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after buying an additional 1,385,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

