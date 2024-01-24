Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,216 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $52,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

