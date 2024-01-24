Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,978 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $42,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NBIX stock opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $140.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

