Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,206 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

