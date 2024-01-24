Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,219 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $48,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $303.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.74. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.