Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,252 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $44,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

