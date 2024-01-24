Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $41,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

