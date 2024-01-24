Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

