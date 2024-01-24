Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APA. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

APA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. APA has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in APA by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

