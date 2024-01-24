Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Scotiabank

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Up 1.1 %

CAE opened at C$27.54 on Wednesday. CAE has a one year low of C$25.69 and a one year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.