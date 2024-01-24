Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $171.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.