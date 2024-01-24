Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%.

GSM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

