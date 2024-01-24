Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Issued By Zacks Research

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.