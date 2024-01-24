Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NYSE F opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

