Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

STLA stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

