Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,426,418.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,939 shares of company stock worth $12,327,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

