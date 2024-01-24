Rollins, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Rollins by 227.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rollins by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

